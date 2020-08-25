Kapanen to PITTS – TheLeafsNation

It definitely didn’t take wish for the offseason action to start for theLeafs Earlier today, a huge trade was made.

BREAKING: The Toronto Maple #Leafs have actually traded Kasperi Kapanen in a package to the Pittsburgh #Penguins for their 2020 first-round choice and more. Swipe for the complete information. pic.twitter.com/1uTm6tOlAF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 25, 2020

In this episode of Everything Leafs, Kevin Papetti and I provide our total ideas on the trade and break down each of the pieces included consisting of Evan Rodrigues, Filip Hallander and who the Leafs can prepare at the 15th total area (if they select to keep the choice).

Soundcloud

Spotify

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-everything-leafs-podcast/id1484994398

Nick DeSouza: @NickDeSouza_

Kevin Papetti: @KPapetti

Stay safe and thanks for listening!