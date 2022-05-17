Vahe Petrosyan, a businessman from Kapan, when he told his friends and relatives about his idea, the latter were puzzled, but being acquainted with Vahe’s character, they did not object. And Vahe’s dream is to build a modern residential building in his birthplace, Kapan. The idea was long ago, before the COVOD-19 pandemic and the 44-day war, but for obvious reasons the programs were postponed. After the war, when he resumed compiling design and estimate documents, this time his relatives tried to intervene, reminding that Kapan is a border community. “I am always optimistic. Why invest, build a building in another city, if not in my hometown? “If we always think about the danger, we must do nothing,” the businessman said in a conversation with Aravot.am.

There is no support from the state or any international organization. Vahe Petrosyan started building apartments with his personal means, as well as with credit financing. According to the project, two 14-storey buildings with 94 apartments will be built. Naturally, the building will have a playground, a parking lot. At the moment, the foundation is still being dug, but Vahe Petrosyan is sure that in three years, in 2025, many families from Kapan will live in the new building.

“We did not register in advance, but I think there will be people who want it. Even if they do not buy, we will rent it. “There is no retreat, you have to start everything with risk,” says Vahe Petrosyan. The construction will be carried out by “Lia-Shin” company headed by him. 30 jobs are envisaged, with an average monthly salary of 400-500 thousand drams.

Our interlocutor presents the model of the building in detail, being sure that in this way, too, emigration will be prevented. “People will see that a new foundation is being laid, they will be filled with optimism, they will think of doing something themselves to improve the city,” says Vahe Petrosyan. The latter also urges the people of Syunik living abroad not to forget the homeland, calling on them to make new investments in Syunik.

Armen DAVTYAN