It is already the second day that the “Resistance” movement is trying to organize a rally in Kapan demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. On May 5, they called to gather in the area of ​​Garegin Nzhdeh’s memorial. The meeting was small and it was decided to hold an awareness rally.

The rally was scheduled for May 6 in the square near the Kapan Cultural Center. However, even today only the organizers were in the square, the members of the ARF Kapan. They invited the citizens in the square several times to a rally. Then they decided to carry out active awareness in the next two days, after which a big rally is planned for May 9.

“Although we are few, we will not give up, we will continue the work we started. As a two-day break has been announced in Yerevan, we have decided to inform people tomorrow and the next day. Please inform your co-workers and relatives about the movement. “This is a movement for our homeland, this is a movement for Artsakh, this is a movement for Syunik,” the ARF representatives stated. They also called for self-organization, as they put it: “Our work is with God, our work will succeed.”

Details later in the video.

Armen DAVTYAN