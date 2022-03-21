On March 15, during a tour, the police officers of the Kapan police department checked the car of a 41-year-old resident of Kapan, a “GAZ-66” car loaded with about 8 cubic meters of wood.

The driver did not submit any documents proving the legality of the cargo, stating that he had purchased the timber in Karmrakar community.

The truck was taken to a special guarded area of ​​the Kapan police department.

The circumstances are being clarified.

Materials are being prepared on the fact.