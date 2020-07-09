Kanye’s anti-vax stance is a risk for Gap

The deal was considered just the type of financial and creative boost thatneeds right now. The problem? West is as outspoken as ever — which could bring unwanted focus on the brand.

Gap “may not want to have” that position related to its brand, said Andrew Gilman, CEO and founder of people relations firm CommCore Consulting Group. At this time “almost anything you say can cause your image and your brand some harm,” he said.

The risk is unlikely to disappear completely anytime soon. Since the Yeezy deal was announced, West has also said he plans to run for president

“It can be dangerous for brands to align with highly outspoken celebrities,” Jeetendr Sehdev, composer of The Kim Kardashian Principle, told CNN Business in a email.

He noted, though, that any attention from West’s comments could be positive.

“What’s essential for Gap at this moment is that it’s injected with a strong point of view, and people pay attention to the brand again,” said Sehdev. “Gap knows it can’t play it safe and is counting on this big risk translating into a big reward.”

it is In April, the company warned in a regulatory filing thatit is burning through cash

The Yeezy deal could earn the retailer around $1 billion in additional sales by fiscal year 2025, wrote Susan Anderson, an analyst with B. Riley FBR, in a recent note. Customers enthusiastic about streetwear, including stylish sweats and casual looks, could start getting into Gap stores for the very first time to buy Yeezy products, she explained.