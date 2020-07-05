Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian ‘has been supportive’ of husband’s presidential aspirations: report

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” that he said on line. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

KANYE WEST TWEETS HE’S ‘RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT OF AMERICA,’ REFERENCES ‘2020 VISION’

While Elon Musk offered support on Twitter, the “Power” rapper features a fan even closer to home in Kardashian, 39.

“Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”

Now a primary lady-hopeful, the media personality shared her hubby’s announcement on Twitter, adding an American flag emoji.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S SON ARCHIE, 1, IT ‘JUST ABOUT WALKING’, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

BBC reports that West has not registered his name with the Federal Election Commission yet, the closest name to his being from 2015 when a “Kanye Deez Nutz West” ran beneath the Green party with the address “1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus,” though they appeared to have raised no money.

It was unclear if West features a campaign staff as of this time.

This isn’t initially West has said he can run for president. He claimed back in 2019, during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, that he was planning to run in 2024.

“When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to positively — yo, whatchu [sic] all laughing at?” he said during the time. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.”

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

West added: “What I’m saying is, when y’all read the headlines, ‘Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that, this and that, it’s like one in three African-Americans come in jail and all of the superstars are in jail also simply because they can’t say nothing [sic]! They’ve got no opinion! They’re so scared!”

Fox News’ Nick Givas and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.