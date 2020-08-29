Kanye West’s strange presidential bid unravels thanks to a messy ballot access operation

He’s likewise blown past the very first due date to inform federal regulators how he’s utilizing project cash and has just strike the project path for a rally when. But in Arizona, among the last staying presidential battlefields where he might still receive the ballot, the West project is collecting signatures.

In Ohio, Curt Hartman, the Cincinnati legal representative representing West in the claim the project submitted today to get on the Ohio ballot, worked as a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention and is the Republican candidate for a county judicial seat. Hartman did not react to messages.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has actually concluded that West’s nominating petition and declaration of candidateship did not match the petitions that were signed by citizens.

And, even as state authorities rebuff West’s efforts to get on the November ballot, West’s project continues to push for ballot access.

In Arizona, a presidential battlefield where prospects deal with a September 4 due date to receive the ballot, a signature collector with the West project approached trainees today on the school ofArizona State University In an interview with CNN, a trainee explained one employee as incredibly elusive when inquired about the prospect’s identity.

The West project did not action to interview demands today

Trump project assistants have actually rejected any effort to coordinate with West, who busily supported Trump prior to revealing his own bid in inJuly

“I like Kanye very much,” Trump informed …