Kanye West’s Presidential Hopes Turn To Ohio As He Appears To Reunite With Family Members In Wyoming

Things appear to be gradually reversing for Kanye West and his family, both on the political circuit along with back house in the personal privacy of their own home.

For one, his political aspirations seem getting a bit more genuine, as the rap artist is now totally concentrating on getting on the tally in the terrific state ofOhio Doing so might truly make a distinction for Yeezy– and Donald Trump and Joe Biden— as the Buckeye State has 16 electoral votes and is thought about a crucial swing state in nationwide elections.

Related: Could Kanye And Kim Be Over For Good?!

According to TMZ, the music manufacturer and style magnate has actually worked with the business Let The Voters Decide to collect signatures for him in 3 crucial states today: Ohio, West Virginia, andArkansas As you might remember, that’s the exact same group that assisted him out with signatures in his house state of Illinois recently, guaranteeing he ‘d make it on the tally there, too.

In Ohio particularly, Kanye requires 5,000 signatures by Wednesday in order to receive November’s presidential tally. According to the media outlet, approximately 90 individuals are canvassing the state today, working full-speed ahead on getting the needed variety of sigs to get him lawfully in play versus Trump andBiden Insiders informed TMZ that the business is “confident” …