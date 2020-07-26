Kanye West’s Presidential Hopes Continue; Rapper Drops $30K To Get On Illinois Ballot: Report

Kanye West‘s presidential campaign hopes haven’ t been rushed yet!

The Chicago native and respected music manufacturer made a desperate effort over the weekend to get on the November tally in his house state ofIllinois And although it cost him a bit of money– apparently over $30,00 0– he did what he needed to do and now, Chicagoans can obviously choose their native boy. But will they ?!

Here’s how it decreased, according to TMZ Sources with “direct knowledge” of project activities informed the outlet that Yeezy’s staffers employed a third-party supplier called Let The Voters Decide to gather the needed 2,500 at-large signatures for him to appear on Illinois’ tally in November, per state law.

The due date for event and sending the signatures is Monday night, at 5: 00 pm, however Ye’s project forged ahead and had employees do double-time all weekend, getting sufficient signatures back with more than a day to spare. Apparently, the third-party supplier sent 45 individuals who struck the streets in areas all over the state, acquiring all the needed signatures in about 24 hours’ time.

What’s more is Kanye obviously paid handsomely for their efforts, dispensing a reported $10-$12 per signature. The group wound up gathering over 3,100 signatures, so when you do the mathematics on that one … yeah! Not a bad pay day! And it’s got an A-lister on the tally forPresident Only in America, ya understand?

One of the signature collectors verified the work to the media outlet, informing them he worked for about 3 hours over the weekend and got 56 signatures at $10 each. Not a bad method to make some weekend coin! There’s an essential difference here, too: citizens weren’t signing the promise to vote for Kanye; they were simply signing to support him being contributed to the tally, without any requirement to ever support him. Still, it’s not a bad program of emergency situation assistance simply to get him on the tally!!!

BTW, according to the report, the going rate for signatures in this scenario has to do with $1 to $3 per signature, so it sure appears like Yeezy paid the a ** to keep his presidential project going. Hey, desperate times require desperate procedures, ideal?! We get it. Gotta rush forward with this today, since he’s currently method behind schedule when it pertains to marketing and all! At least he’s got name acknowledgment to draw on!

For what it deserves, Illinois might be among the couple of states Yeezy might even do that well in, considering his enduring ties toChicago Then once again, who understands … liberal citizens in the huge cities might wish to dispose Donald Trump at all expenses, and decide to do the safe bet with Joe Biden no matter what they’re given up the third-party world. This is an essential election, after all.

What do U believe, Perezcious readers ?? Could Yeezy make a run at it this cycle, or is he simply far too late in playing catch-up and attempting to get on tallies one state to another? And all this states absolutely nothing of the rift the project is obviously triggering within his household and inner circle, too, so … yeah …

Sound OFF with your take on his presidential project hopes and more, down in the remarks (listed below)!