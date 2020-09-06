Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Is Up To Some More Shady S**t!

Kanye West‘s presidential campaign continues to spend millions of dollars just to try to (belatedly) get his name on the ballot in more states — and the rapper’s campaign appears to have more concerning ties directly to people who work for Donald Trump. Hmm…

According to TMZ, the Jesus Walks rapper has tallied up just under $6 million in disbursements to help the campaign move forward. Most of that money is going to groups dedicated to getting his name on the ballot everywhere from Ohio and Indiana, to Illinois, and Colorado. But when you dig a little deeper, it’s the ties to Trump that may bind this big-time star!

Between the months of July and August, Yeezy paid more than $4 million to several companies dedicated to “ballot access services,” which is fancy talk for firms that help someone QUICKLY get on the voting ballot. Three main companies are behind the ballot access according to Kanye’s Federal Election Commission findings — and yes, all three companies are headed up by guys who either used to work directly for Trump’s campaign or tried to do so, with no success. Makes you think about Kanye’s team and its political motives, doesn’t it?!

The outlet suggests the presence of all three Trump-affiliated…