Kanye West’s petition to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as presidential candidate contains 600 ‘defective signatures’ – Armenian News

Kanye West’s petition to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as a presidential candidate included more 600 malfunctioning signatures, much of which had really comparable writing, the Daily Mail reports, pointing out a protest submitted with the state Wednesday.

Election law lawyer Scott Salmon, a signed up Democrat, submitted the objection with the state Division of Elections after examining the more than 1,300 signatures the rap artist had actually sent.

West handled to surpass the requirement of 800 signatures to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate in time for the due date onMonday

“Mr. West’s petitions do not contain the valid signatures of 800 qualified voters and should have been rejected by the Division,” Salmon composed.

The petition reveals that a variety of signatures appear almost similar, consisting of lower- case i’s dotted with a little circle. Some signatures do not have total addresses.

West’s representative directed concerns to what appeared to be a project e-mail address. A message looking for remark was sent out to that address.

The Division of Elections did not react to an emailed message looking for a reaction.