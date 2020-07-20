Kanye West’s Friends & Family Are ‘Concerned, Upset, And Alarmed’ Following Bizarre South Carolina Campaign Rally

Kanye West sure drew some attention to himself this weekend with his truly bizarre, disturbing presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

As we reported, the event — which lasted slightly more than an hour — had Yeezy ranting about politics, religion, abortion, and more while wearing a bulletproof vest and showing off “2020” shaved into the back of his head. At one point, he also broke down into tears when claiming he was almost aborted due to the wishes of his own father, only to be saved before birth by his mother.

Now, sources are coming forward to reveal just how disturbing the event actually was to friends, family members, and others close to the fashion designer and rap artist. According to TMZ, the Kardashian brood and many other close friends are “concerned, upset, and alarmed” at Yeezy’s behavior, certain he is in the middle of a particularly serious bipolar episode and adamant that he needs professional help.

Furthermore, associates are apparently concerned the 43-year-old music mogul may be tanking some of his businesses with his jaw-dropping comments — like one he made on Sunday claiming how Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.” Discussing economic inequality at one point in his campaign rally, Kim Kardashian West‘s husband said (below):

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people.”

The comment drew immediate jeers from the audience and was just one of many places at which the rally seemed to go completely off the rails. But the worst part, according to family sources, was Kanye’s discussion about Kim’s first pregnancy, in which he revealed how they apparently discussed abortion — something the rapper claimed he wanted at the time. During his rant, Yeezy blurted out that Kim “might divorce” him for revealing the story, before saying how thankful he was that North West was born. ‘Ye then broke down into a full-on crying episode while adding how his own father supposedly wanted him to be aborted, too.

The most curious thing there, according to insiders, is how the music mogul outright mentioned divorce. That’s a topic married people steer way clear of unless it’s already on the table — in most cases. Whether that’s now true in Kanye’s situation or not, there’s no question a big personal reveal like that could trigger some serious strain in his marriage.

Like what happened in 2018 after his controversial comments on slavery being “a choice,” his track Wouldn’t Leave detailed his wife’s explosive reaction, as well as giving her his blessing to divorce him. So, for this to be brought up a second time, it seems telling…

ICYMI, you can recap Kanye’s full campaign rally (below):

Oh, boy.

Other highlights included an apparent policy proposal on the fly which is sure to draw some attention from expectant mothers:

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars.”

Wow! That’d really be something. The speech also held a rant against painkillers and pornography:

“Freedom does not come from an election. The freedom comes from you not loading up the pornography. The freedom comes from you not taking the Percoset.”

And from there, he dovetailed into the Bible and Christianity, adding a more pointed comment about abortion:

“The only thing that can free us is by obeying the rules that were given to us for a promised land. Abortion should be legal because guess what? The law is not by God anyway, so what is legality?”

What. An. Event. The 2020 election already promised to be a crazy ride with Donald Trump on the ballot — and how, you know, he may not actually recognize the legitimacy of the vote count. But now this, too? Come on, 2020. We can only handle so much at one time…

