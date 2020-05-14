Kanye West’s Former Bodyguard Spills All About The Rapper’s ‘Ridiculous Rules’ – Get The Tea HERE!

What’s it prefer to work carefully with award-profitable egomaniac Kanye West? Just as ridiculous as you may think, in accordance with his former bodyguard!

Steve Stanulis stopped by the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn to spill some tea about his days of being a bodyguard for the rapper, whom he described as one in every of his “least favorite people to work with over the course of time.”

During the chat, Stanulis — a former NYPD officer and Chippendales dancer — opened up about among the weird guidelines Kim Kardashian West’s husband had and revealed whether or not or not he thinks Kimye tip off the paparazzi.

Related: Kim ‘Needs Some Space’ From Kanye’s ‘Super Controlling’ Behavior During Quarantine

The ex-bodyguard defined that one rule Yeezy had about staying “10 paces behind him on a city street” made it inconceivable for him to do his job, sharing:

“Kanye has some ridiculous rules. He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street. So obviously if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened.”

When requested what different loopy guidelines the daddy-of-4 had, Stanulis remembered:

“The first day I met him… it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s says, ‘Aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day.’ So he starts ranting, ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?’ I said, ‘No.’ So he’s ranting and raving. So I said, ‘Look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.’ Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option.”

LOLz… plausible!

Later within the interview, Stanulis opened up in regards to the challenges of coping with the paparazzi, making it clear he thinks somebody from Kim and Kanye’s group alerts the mob of shutterbugs forward of time.

He recalled:

“One time [Kanye] was doing a fashion show and he had a rented out space in SoHo. Again, they were all waiting outside. First of all, there’s no way [paparazzi] doesn’t get called upfront. There’s no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There’s definitely somebody calling ahead. That’s just my opinion.”

The hosts then requested him to make clear if he thought Kim and Kanye known as the papz themselves — to which he replied:

“I’m just saying it’s coincidental that wherever we are, they’re always there. Maybe they’re just better than I think they are.”

Well, we all know from one other celeb couple that stars and the papz have a really particular relationship!

Stanulis made certain to complete his story, which painted Kanye in an unsurprisingly useless gentle, sharing:

“So we walked out, again, I don’t know who’s who. If it’s someone you don’t recognize and I don’t know what your intentions are, technically, I’m supposed to walk in front to make sure he’s ok. He got mad at me for being in his shot. I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ He was worried about me being in his shot for a TMZ video or Daily Mail video. Instead of saying thank you.”

That wasn’t all. In truth, the Kanye-est of Stanulis’ Kanye tales concerned a stand off between the rapper and… a toy Elmo.

He shared:

“I get a call, we were doing 12-hour shifts. I had the night shift. I got a call from another cop I worked with saying, ‘We’ve got a problem. Kanye got mad, guess he got in a fight and he’s walking down the West Side Highway. Can you pick him up?’ So at this point, I’m driving a Toyota Tiguan, I’ve got baby seats in the back, and he’s walking down by 44th and West Side Highway and I’m like ‘Kanye, come on, get in.” So he’s like, ‘You’ve bought to maneuver the infant seats.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you can get in the car and your friend can sit between the baby seats. Two, you can keep walking and I’ll meet you wherever you go as a result of I’m not even working but. Or three, have your good friend transfer Elmo and get within the automobile.’ They bought within the automobile.”

Ha! Again… plausible.

The interview ended with Stanulis taking part in a “name that celeb” recreation, throughout which he revealed Leonardo DiCaprio was the “nicest” celeb he’s labored with; Robert Downy Jr. was the “biggest partier”; and Kanye was the “neediest,” “moodiest,” and “hardest working” celeb — in addition to the celeb Stanulis would by no means work with once more.

What do U take into consideration these tales, Perezcious readers? Totally Kanye, proper??

Click here to take heed to the total interview and share your ideas within the feedback.