Kanye West’s Company Yeezy Got More Than $2 MILLION In Federal Pandemic Loan!

The Yeezy brand got a BIG boost from the us government amidst the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, the usa Treasury Department released the names in excess of 650,000 businesses that received funds from a federal lending program. The Paycheck Protection Program was made to support the economy through the pandemic and provide relief to small businesses. According to the treasury, Yeezy pocketed between $2 million and $5 million.

Now, if you’re confused what sort of major company like Yeezy qualifies as a small business, well, you’re not by yourself! The loan was open to businesses with a certain quantity of employees, a restriction Yeezy presumably fell under. But that’s not quite the conventional definition of “small business” — all things considered, West’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner claimed to possess only 5 employees at Kylie Cosmetics, and that has been also (supposedly) a billion dollar business.

Here’s a breakdown from The Hollywood Reporter:

“The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program let most companies with 500 or fewer employees apply for loans to cover the cost of eight weeks of payroll. The PPP loans cover up to two and a half times the company’s average monthly payroll costs, up to $10 million with a cap of $100,000 per employee. Sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and some self-employed workers were also eligible — and because contractors could apply on their own their payroll costs couldn’t be included in the application from the company with which they work.”

Yeezy disclosed that it was in a position to save 160 jobs due to the loan. However, the Treasury won’t have the ability to calculate just how many jobs were lost until businesses start to apply for their loan forgiveness program, so we don’t really have the full picture of what transpired yet.

The 650,000 names released by the Treasury made up significantly less than 15% of the total organizations that received PPP money, according to CBS News, so hopefully lots of that money did enter into the hands of undoubtedly deserving organizations and local businesses. However, because the list included organizations that got more than $150,000 of PPP, it absolutely was met with a lot of scrutiny.

Several of the names on the list raised eyebrows for perceived conflict of interest. The Daily Beast reported three businesses linked to Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner received funds, while Politico identified four members of Congress among the recipients. Yeezy getting money seems shady alone, considering how tight Kanye and Trump have been during the last few years. (Whether that’s still true after ‘Ye announced his presidential run using Twitter remains to be viewed.)

All in all, aiding a celebrity and his already-successful sneaker company is probably not where most of us saw our tax dollars going. But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Does Yeezy deserve the loan? Or have you got a different concept of “small businesses”?

