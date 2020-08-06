Kanye West’s bizarre ‘campaign’ is designed to help Trump (opinion)

It’s simple to dismiss the bizarre governmental project of the rap artist– who has bipolar illness– especially after his series of disjointed tweets following his disorderly South Carolina kickoff occasion. His habits compelled his wife, Kim Kardashian West, to require empathy and regard for her household’s personal privacy
The circumstance appears more detailed to a regrettable public breakdown than a governmental run.
But there are a handful of Trump- orbiting GOP operatives pushing West’s helter-skelter, allegedly independent project for president. According to CNN, one such personnel with ties to the Trump project, Lane Ruhland, has actually submitted documents to get West on the tally in Wisconsin.
But West and his group are working to get on the tally in numerous states, consisting of Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri– even listing a self-described “biblical life coach” from Wyoming as West’s running mate.
West cannot win the election. He’s missed out on a lot of due dates to get on the tally in a lot of states. But he might be a spoiler for President Donald Trump’s reelection by siphoning off crucial parts of the Black vote in select states like Wisconsin and Ohio, with filing due dates today.
The artist who once declared that previous President George W. Bush “doesn’t care about Black people” (and who previous President Barack Obama once called “a jackass”) appears to be being played by conservative operatives.
If this all sounds a bit improbable, then you have not been focusing. In his …