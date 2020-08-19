Kanye West wants to replace TikTok with Christian ‘Jesus Tok’ – Armenian News

Controversial rap artist and governmental prospect Kanye West has actually created a method to make TikTok less of a cesspool for sin– by developing a kid- friendly, Christian variation of the video app, The New York Post reported.

“A vision just came to me… Jesus Tok,” Tweeted the 43- year- old rap artistMonday The self- proclaimed “Christian Dad” was apparently motivated after seeing TikTok with his child and being “disturbed by a lot of the content” in spite of liking the innovation.

Indeed, the clip- sharing platform has actually been knocked by critics just recently for its sordid clips varying from Nazi- admiring videos to possibly fatal stunts.

Yeezy vowed in a subsequent Tweet that he would “collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world in Jesus’ name.”

It’s uncertain what the Messianic remodeling would require, nevertheless online critics explained that a lot of Ye’s previous tunes have actually been anything however wholesome.