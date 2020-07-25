Kanye West tweets he ‘can beat Biden off of write ins’

West on Wednesday early morning published and after that erased tweets recommending he might hold off on running for president in 2020.

“#2020VISION or maybe ‘24 I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???” West stated prior to erasing the tweet, according to Billboard

KANYE WEST STOPS WORKING TO SEND SIGNATURES TO GET ON SOUTH CAROLINA’S PRESIDENTIAL RACE TALLY

West has actually missed out on the due date to appear on state tallies in North Carolina, New Mexico, Texas, Michigan, Florida and Indiana, and stopped working to get sufficient petition signatures in SouthCarolina He is anticipated to appear on Oklahoma’s state tally however it is uncertain at this time if sufficient signatures from his house state of Illinois were sent to make the state’s November tally.

West’s project has actually captured some debate over remarks he made throughout a rally he held Sunday in South Carolina, where he wrongly declared that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves,” adding: “She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

West was as soon as a devoted fan of President Trump’s, even checking out the White House to reveal his assistance for the president in October2018 But in an interview with Forbes publication previously this month, West stated Trump lost his assistance when he “caught wind that he hid in the bunker” throughout the George Floyd demonstrations in June.

President Trump has actually stated these claims are incorrect.

West, who revealed his candidateship on the Fourth of July, has actually stated Biden did not have the “special” element that was required in a prospect.

KANYE WEST SENDS SIGNATURES TO APPEAR ON PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION TALLY IN ILLINOIS

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special,” West informed Forbes.

West’s other half, truth tv star and makeup magnate Kim Kardashian West, has stated her hubby’s frequently erratic tweets are an outcome of his bipolar illness.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she stated in a declaration previously today. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

She stated he is a “brilliant and complicated” individual who has problem with his psychological health sometimes.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” Kardashian West stated Wednesday.