Kanye West tweets, deletes pro-life message showing 6-month-old fetuses after rant against Planned Parenthood

According to TheBlast, West shared the pictures from a Google search of the phrase “what does a 6 month fetus look like” plus a tweet that read, “These souls deserve to live.” The outlet reports that the tweet was quickly removed from West’s account. He then replaced it with photos of his and wife Kim Kardashian’s four young ones: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, almost 11 months. Each image is accompanied by a heart emoji.

KANYE WEST NO LONGER SUPPORTS TRUMP, SAYS BIDEN MAYBE NOT ‘SPECIAL’

The now-deleted tweet came the exact same day that West spoke in an interview with Forbes in which that he not only discussed his presidential run, his opinions on Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but in addition targeted Planned Parenthood, accusing it to be part of a more substantial conspiracy backed by White supremacists.

The outlet reported that he believes “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by White supremacists to do the devil’s work.”

West did not elaborate on his opinions on the matter besides to say: “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.”

In a statement to TMZ on Wednesday, Nia Martin-Robinson — the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood’s national headquarters — said: “Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

KANYE WEST, KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMMED BY SHARON OSBOURNE FOR FLAUNTING BILLIONAIRE STATUS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing,” Martin-Robinson continued. “The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

Forbes spoke to West from his ranch near Cody, Wyo., in what the magazine called “four rambling hours of interviews.” West, who says he’s been identified as having bipolar disorder, often known himself in the third person and claimed he was “one of the most powerful humans” even though acknowledged there have been “a lot of alien level superpowers.”

In the exact same interview, that he made it clear that his tweet within the weekend, by which he declared that he will run for president against both Biden and Trump, was serious. West had previously verbal about his support of the current president, leading to a gathering with Trump in the Oval Office in 2018. However, that he declared to Forbes that his support of the 45th president has ended.

He said that, if he won the presidency, he would model his White House on the fictional land in “Black Panther,” saying, “Let’s get back to Wakanda.”

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

However, West has already missed the deadline to be eligible for the ballot in several states, and it’s unclear if he has the power or willingness to collect the signatures necessary to qualify in others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.