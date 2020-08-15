Kanye West takes subtle jab at Taylor Swift in latest Twitter thread

“There’s so many lonely emojis man,” West tweeted.

In tweets, West stated he avoided utilizing a snake emoji for apparent factors.

“Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why…I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis,” West quipped.

Fans who have actually been following the West-Swift fight understand the snake emoji assisted to drive awedge between the artists It started when West’s spouse, Kim Kardashian, published a video in 2016 to show Swift authorized of a lyric in his tune “Famous” which describes the “Lover” vocalist as a “b—h.”

Swift argued the video wasn’t strong proof. Kardashian doubled down on her claims that Swift is a “snake” by tweeting a lot of snake emojis on National Snake Day.

“Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” Kardashian composed.

Swift responded to the drama by publishing snakes of her own in lyrics and visuals of her video throughout her “Reputation” album period. She even referenced her continuous beef with Kardashian and West at a show in 2018.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” …