Kanye West takes break from music and presidential campaigning to fly back to LA and be with Kim and children   – Armenian News

Kanye West took a break from dealing with his brand-new album and crafting his Presidential project to travel back to Los Angeles.

The 43- year- old rap artist flew back to Los Angeles from his cattle ranch in Wyoming to reunite with his better half Kim Kardashian West and their 4 kids, the Daily Mail reports, pointing out People.

West returned to the Hidden Hills house he shared with West and children North, 7, Chicago, 2, and kids Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months, with a source including they were, “catching up as a family.”

He is still hectic dealing with his music and presidential project, however truly missed out on the kids and flew to see them,’ the source stated.