Kanye West Sources Say He’s In The Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family & Friends Reportedly Very Concerned

We’re perhaps not the only ones who thought something was gravely off with Kanye West‘s bold and untimely recent behavior…

In case you somehow missed it, the rapper announced on July 4 that that he’s running for President in 2020, and has already followed up with a headline-making interview with Forbes where he detailed his ideas for office, controversial views in regards to the Democratic party, and arrived as a pro-lifer and anti-vaxxer — all while also admitting he contracted and beat the novel coronavirus early in the day this year.

It was truly a lot to ingest for fans, family, and friends alike. Sources in ‘Ye’s inner circle are now actually telling TMZ they believe he is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode and many are concerned it has impacted his decision-making plus some of these wild things he’s said in the last week. Taking an attempt at Planned Parenthood for doing “the Devil’s work” certainly drew the ire of critics… we definitely wonder how his progressive wife Kim Kardashian West is handling any particular one!

Insiders told the outlet the 43-year-old entertainer suffers a critical bout together with his mental infection usually one per year and the timing of it all suggests this is among the big ones. While his camp reportedly remains positive they’ll manage to stabilize him as they’ve done before, Kanye’s rambling interview with Forbes — and all of the drama and confusion that was included with it — has truly made things more difficult to deal with privately now.

If you’ll recall, the Yeezy creator got candid about what it feels like to fight the dark thoughts in his mind’s eye during those trying times during a Netflix interview with David Letterman last May. In the chat, that he spoke on the importance of medicating himself every day to stop from “ramping up” and entering a debilitating state of paranoia:

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things.”

He elaborated further on what happens when that he skips a prescribed dosage:

“When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression. This is my specific experience that I’ve had over the past two years, because I’ve only been diagnosed for two years now.”

That bit about child-like adolescent expression might have something to do with naming his new political party the “Birthday Party,” although, we won’t pretend to understand his logic anymore than the money mag did in their extensive feature.

By the way in which, the father of four’s mental health — specifically, whether he’s still on his medication had not been discussed within the interview. However, we’ve seen this pattern of behavior play out before, dating back to West’s infamous TMZ Live interview in 2018 when he openly admitted to being off his meds before dishing out wild statements about Black people choosing to be enslaved.

This time, though, he’s got powerful men like Elon Musk in his corner encouraging another big idea and that’s concerning, to state the least.

It is like just yesterday Kanye turned over a brand new religious leaf and now he’s attempting to barrel full steam ahead to the White House — it’s getting hard to steadfastly keep up! We just hope that bipolar episode or perhaps not, he gets the specialized help he needs right now. The presidency and the star’s overall wellbeing are a couple of things way too crucial that you leave to chance.