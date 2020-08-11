Kanye West seemingly squashes beef with Kris Jenner following explosive Twitter rant

The appreciative comments about Jenner, 64, come weeks after he reportedly referred to the famed mom-ager as “Kris Jong-Un,” called her boyfriend Corey Gamble “Calmye,” said the matriarch is involved in “white supremacy” because she didn’t reply to his texts, and informed her that she couldn’t see his kids.

Jenner has yet to comment on her son-in-law’s remarks.

Kardashian, 39, was reportedly “most upset” by West’s insults toward her mother.

“She was most upset that [Kanye] said that Kris isn’t allowed around the kids,” an insider told People magazine last month. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids’ lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She’s 100% allowed around the kids.”

Amid the family drama, Kardashian and West are reportedly working to save their marriage despite divorce claims.

Last month, the rapper went on an explosive tweetstorm and said that he’s been “trying” to divorce the reality star since November…