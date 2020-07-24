Kanye West Seemingly Delays DONDA: With Child Release Amid Drop Of Taylor Swift’s New Album!

Did Taylor Swift just steal Kanye West‘s thunder? Or was the Yeezy founder making yet another promise he couldn’t keep when he announced new music was going to be released this week?

We know it’s been quite a whirlwind for the 43-year-old rapper lately as the world watches what appears to be a serious bipolar episode for him play out in the public eye. But amid headline-making rants about his marriage, family, and controversial presidential run, ‘Ye assured fans that his 10th studio album, DONDA: With Child, would hit airwaves on July 24.

Coincidentally, all of the Swifties out there were told to expect 16 tracks from the songstress on that very same day… which could either be seen as totally petty, genius, or completely unrelated depending on who you ask!

Unfortunately, the rapper’s album and the accompanying movie has yet to drop on any streaming services as of midnight on Friday. West had previously teased followers with a look at the tracklist, but since then, he has not shared any more messages about its release or postponement.

DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday pic.twitter.com/eHX1vGm5C2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

This isn’t the first time Kanye has left fans hanging after making a bold statement about his music.

Back in November 2018, the father of four had plans to release his ninth album, Yandhi, but he decided to postpone the rollout several times so he could continue perfecting it. It would be nearly a year later before he dropped the record titled Jesus Is King in October 2019 and around the same time, Yeezy declared he would no longer be making secular music and would instead focus on making gospel from here on out. It’s unclear what genre DONDA, named after his late mother Donda West, was set to follow.

As we touched on earlier, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that Miz Taylor’s eighth studio album has come out while Mr. West’s is nowhere to be found. Not even 24 hours after its debut, the new set of songs has already caused quite a buzz with plenty of easter eggs and tea about the singer’s widely-publicized feud with Scooter Braun peppered throughout.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

We can’t say for certain if Kanye decided to hold off once he learned about Tay’s musical plans, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched considering their Famous history. However, we’d like to think that the fashion and music mogul is more focused on getting the help he so desperately needs right now, as recent reports have suggested.

For those who might’ve missed it, Kim Kardashian West has released a statement on her husband’s recent outbursts. She asked the public to extend a little understanding and grace while Kanye battles his many personal demons:

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

We hope the artist’s fans will continue to wait patiently while he works through this difficult time. Sending him and the famous family all of our best wishes right now.