Kanye West Says He’s Been Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian Since 2019 AND Calls Her A White Supremacist In Latest Twitter Outburst

We actually believed with the arrival of Dave Chappelle, this wasn’t going to take place once again.

For the 2nd night in a row, Kanye West has actually required to Twitter to air his household’s filthy laundry, relatively all in the middle of a health crisis. Tuesday night was various however, as the rap artist confessed he’s been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West in 2019.

A lot was stated, so let’s break down the significance behind all of it …

‘Ye seemed to hint his that his days around his children could be numbered after yet another headline-making rant, but he insisted it’ s, “all positivity when the devil attacks,” including:

“EVEN IF I NEVER SEE MY KIDS TILL THEY ARE 18 CAUSE YOU BELIEVE WHITE PEOPLE ON GOD NORTH WILL NEVER BE EXPLOITED BY THE SYSTEM OF WHITE SUPREMACY”

He likewise continued taking chance ats his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, by tweeting screenshots of their text thread, describing her absence of action as “white supremacy,” and later on comparing her to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong- un by calling her “Kris Jong-Un.”

Things got fascinating (read: puzzling) when the 43- year-old name-dropped a couple of people who relatively have absolutely nothing to do with each other– Drake and Larsa Pippen— however fans were relatively able to connect the dots! Drizzy was commonly slammed for his close relationship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and lots of fans have actually implicated the rap artist of “grooming” her to date when she’s older. Although the young starlet safeguarded their relationship and 17- year age distinction back in 2018, it’s clear West does not concur and has actually not forgotten it.

The theory continues that Pippen was likewise pointed out due to the fact that she’s been implicated of sexualizing her 12- year-old child Sophia, something Kanye has actually made it clear he does not wish to occur with his oldest child North, 7, through Playboy or any other medium. The star then made a random referral to the late Michael Jackson‘s old claim that previous Sony Music Entertainment chairman Tommy Mottola was racist prior to taking a lot more chance ats Jenner (listed below):

In another tweet, “the future president” appeared to recommend something rude occurred in between his partner and Meek Mill around the time of Variety and Rolling Stone‘s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November 2018, at which both Kardashian and Mill spoke. He put the blame on KKW by stating she was “out of line” and for this factor, he’s been trying to separate from her:

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’”

Although the daddy of 4 declared physicians have actually attempted to put him on a “51/50” psychiatric hold and mentioned having at least “200 more” things to state, he consisted of one last claim about wishing to team up with rap artist Lil Baby and concluded his tirade for the night. All tweets recorded and reposted here have actually since been erased.

Obviously, the worrying claim here lies with what he stated about trying to divorce Kim, and at the rate he’s opting for these social networks tirades, he might simply get his dream. Insiders informed ET the 39- year-old truth TELEVISION star is “completely devastated” by her spouse’s actions and her well-known household is likewise annoyed to the point of no return. As we discussed earlier, Chappelle’s arrival offered us hope things would cool down with Kanye, however this does not seem the case.

We continue to send him and their whole household recovery energy today. Also, somebody please take this male’s phone away! Perezcious readers, do U believe this current tirade put the nail in the casket on Kimye’s marital relationship? Let us understand your ideas (listed below) in the remarks area.