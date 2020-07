Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he had coronavirus

West, who has been widely criticized as a result of his support of President Donald Trump, reportedly told the publication he has lost confidence in the commander in chief.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” West said. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.”

West’s comments come after he announced he is running for president himself, despite having missed deadlines in many states to truly get on the ballot.

He insisted to Forbes that his run isn’t a publicity stunt and said he had no issue with the idea that his in the offing run may potentially take votes away from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and assist in the reelection of Trump.

“I’m not denying it, I just told you,” West said. “To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please,” the publication also quoted West as saying. “You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

One of the reasons the star believes he can get on the ballot despite missing deadlines to file is because of the coronavirus — a disease he says he contracted in February.

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” West said of that time.

It’s unclear whether West was ever tested for the herpes virus or antibodies and he said he’s praying for a cure, though he is suspicious of a possible vaccine.

“We pray. We pray for the freedom,” said West who last year dropped his “Jesus Is King” album and discussed his spiritual awakening. “It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

CNN has already reached out to reps for West for additional comment.