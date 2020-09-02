Kanye West Says God Wanted Him To Embarrass Taylor Swift!

No one enjoys to hear himself talk more than Kanye West, and kid did the rap artist talk Nick Cannon‘s ear off on the current episodes of his podcast Cannon’s Class!

As we reported, Yeezy took a dig at Donald Trump (particularly, his wallet) throughout the 44-minute discussion. But as you may think of, the All Day hitmaker likewise talked about a variety of other subjects, varying from his 2016 hospitalization to his storied fight with Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian West‘s hubby likewise got honest about his governmental “walk,” the pro-life significance behind his Birthday Party project banner, and when again raised his child North West‘s prospective abortion.

Unsurprisingly, Kanye’s objective and suitables originate from his relationship with God, whom he says he got a newly found connection to throughout his 2016 hospitalization. The super star informed Cannon:

“God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways.”

‘Ye went on to confess that he didn’ t desire his fanaticism with the Man Upstairs to appear “uncool” to …