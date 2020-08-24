Kanye West Returns To California For Quality Time With Kids After ‘Really’ Missing Them

Kanye West is returning to Cali!

Ahead of the weekend, the rap artist apparently flew house to Los Angeles to reunite with Kim Kardashian West and their kids after mainly investing his time in Wyoming prepping for his governmental quote.

A source described to People that although the 43-year-old is still hectic with work, he wished to visit his California house:

“He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them.”

The expert included (listed below):