Kanye West Returns To California For Quality Time With Kids After ‘Really’ Missing Them

Kanye West is returning to Cali!
Ahead of the weekend, the rap artist apparently flew house to Los Angeles to reunite with Kim Kardashian West and their kids after mainly investing his time in Wyoming prepping for his governmental quote.
Related: Kanye Features Kirsten Dunst And Anna Wintour In Bizarre Campaign Poster
A source described to People that although the 43-year-old is still hectic with work, he wished to visit his California house:
“He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them.”
The expert included (listed below):
“They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family.”
‘Ye’ s go back to the West Coast follows a nature-filled journey to Colorado with Kourtney Kardashian and good friend Harry Hudson, plus another journey to the Dominican Republic previously this month. As you’re most likely mindful, things for Kim and Kanye have actually been relatively stretched this summer season, specifically after the latter disclosed a bit excessive individual details on Twitter, triggering a declaration from the KKW Beauty creator about her hubby’s psychological health and bipolar illness.
Regardless of the scenario in between the long time couple, we can just hope that their 4 kids: 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old …