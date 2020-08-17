Kanye West Resumes Sunday Service With Supportive Wife Kim Kardashian By His Side – Choir Followed ‘All Covid Safety Guidelines’

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service is back!

Amid psychological health battles, a stopping working governmental quote, and a rough spot with wife Kim Kardashian West, the Jesus Is King rap artist has actually decided to resume his as soon as extremely popular, weekly gospel music services at his cattle ranch in Cody,Wyoming Well, that’s intriguing timing …

Per a statement from the KUWTK star shared on social networks, all COVID- 19 safety standards were considered for the outside event, which saw a big choir singing around a piano in a field while using coordinating red clothing. Of course, no A- list superstars– or any visitors for that matter– remained in presence this time around!

Sharing the news on Twitter, the 39- year- old truth TELEVISION character composed:

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

Kanye followed up by tweeting his own message about the services– however made definitely no reference of his postponed studio album DONDA:With Child Sorry to anybody still waiting on that a person! He stated: