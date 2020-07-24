Kanye West Reportedly REFUSES To See Kim Kardashian Following Her Statement Addressing His Bi-Polar Disorder

Kanye West is ducking Kim Kardashian West as the set’s significant rift continues to deepen in public view … and there’s no end in sight to all this household drama.

Insiders are abuzz today as the rap artist is alone in Wyoming, far from his other half and the couple’s precious kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm Worse yet, regardless of Kim’s pleas to come to the Equality State to sign up with (and assist?) her other half, Yeezy reportedly isn’t having it, choosing the alone time and all that includes it.

According to TMZ, this isn’t an innocent little cooling-off duration, either; there’s been “zero face time” and “very little communication” in between couple since the Chicago local’s troubling South Carolina governmental project rally last weekend. With that, neither celebration has actually had the ability to fix anything particularly associated to ‘Ye’ s remarks about thinking about to terminate North prior to her birth.

Worse yet, the rap artist obviously isn’t even responsive to the discussion. Sources are informing the outlet that the KKW Beauty tycoon has actually provided to fly into Wyoming a minimum of two times in the last couple of days to talk personally, however he’s shot her down both times. Now, he’s obviously “ducking calls” and straight-out declining pleas from Kris Jenner‘s child for aid … not a great indication, specifically based upon her own words previously today about his obvious mindset today.

This is twice as worrying since confidants near to the fam state the South Carolina rally was just the current occasion in a string of worrying minutes, a minimum of from Kim’s point of view. An expert informed the outlet how the SKIMS creator flew to the Dominican Republic previously this month to be with the 43- year-old rap artist after growing concerned about him– and when she saw him personally, she “knew then that something was seriously off.” From there, with no direct to Kim (!), the College Dropout rap artist held his political rally and, well, here we are now. Wow …

At this point, as we have actually formerly reported, it would appear that divorce continues to quite be a possibility for the embattled couple.

Conflicting info from experts has actually muddied the waters on whether that procedure has actually begun yet, however regardless, there’s something seriously awry in between these 2 A-listers. And with Kanye keeping his range from Kardashian, who he declared was a white supremacist throughout his last Twitter tirade, it simply does not appear these problems will correct themselves out whenever quickly.

Where do U base on this tight spot, Perezcious readers? Kanye’s political aspirations have actually constantly been a terrific source of get-your-popcorn home entertainment, however this time … this time it’s all extremely various, and extremely disturbing.

Sound off about it with your take on whatever down in the remarks (listed below) …