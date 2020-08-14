Kanye West receives his first Gospel music nomination for ‘Jesus Is King’ album

West, 43, got an overall of 3 elections consisting of rap/hip hop album of the year, conventional gospel album of the year and rap/hip hop tape-recorded tune of the year for his tune “Follow God.”

EVERY SONG ON KANYE WEST’S ‘JESUS IS KING’ ALBUM DEBUTED ON THE HOT 100

Last year, “Jesus Is King” was not just crowned No. 1 on the charts however likewise handled to land every tune on Billboard’s Hot 100 today.

“Follow God” debuted the greatest on the chart in the Top 10 atNo 7.

The presidential candidate likewise topped the Christian and Gospel Album charts in his faith-based launching.

KANYE WEST’S PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, ALBUM RELEASE ARE ‘PERFECT TIMING,’ PR EXPERTS SAY

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, West discussed his choice to launch a Gospel album.

“Music is my job,” he stated. “That’s why I’m putting out the album. Serving God in everything that I can do is my job. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m on the planet is to be in service and in fear, love, and service to God.”

West likewise launched an album by his Sunday Service Choir called “Jesus Is Born” on Christmas Day in 2015.

