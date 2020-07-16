Kanye West Makes It Onto The Oklahoma Presidential Ballot — AFTER Adviser Steve Kramer Said He Was Dropping Out!

This month has been a total whirlwind for Kanye West!

Less than two weeks after tweeting out that he was running for president, followed by a report that he was no longer running, the 43-year-old’s team has filed official paperwork in Oklahoma to get him on November’s ballot. Guess he is doing it after all. *Eye roll*

A spokeswoman for the state’s election board confirmed to People that the father of four will appear on the presidential ballot this fall after he paid the required $35,000 filing fee and submitted a statement of candidacy on the last day to file in the state.

Also on Wednesday, his team filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission, designating his campaign committee as Kanye 2020. His political party is listed as “BDY” on the docs, seemingly a reference to the “Birthday Party,” which the rapper mentioned in a recent Forbes interview: “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

Still, an FEC rep shared that Mr. West does not appear to have filed a statement of candidacy with them, which under federal law would make him a candidate. They stated Kim Kardashian West‘s husband is required to file the form “within 15 days of raising or spending more than $5,000 in federal campaign activity.” While this appears to be a step in the direction towards his run, the deadline has already passed for him to run as an independent in many states, while in others he would need tens of thousands of signatures from residents backing his campaign. As we mentioned up top, this comes after adviser Steve Kramer — who was hired to get the Grammy winner on the ballot by gathering enough signatures in Florida and South Carolina — said he was out of the running, telling New York Magazine‘s “The Intelligencer” on Tuesday: “He’s out.” Kramer added: “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.” The adviser claimed there was “overwhelming support” to give the musician a chance in this year’s race, but the late announcement didn’t give the team enough time to procure enough signatures or get the proper paperwork filed. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments.

