Kanye West Looking to Launch Yeezy Cosmetics Line

Kanye West is wearing his Yeezys and getting to work — it looks like he is trying to expand his brand to the world of cosmetics and fragrances … just as the women in his family.

According to new legal docs, Kanye’s company recently filed for a “Yeezy” trademark to cover various beauty and skincare products and services. We’re talking makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, bath ties in, body oils, shaving cream, hair maintenance systems and perfumes, along with some hygienic products and services like toothpaste and antiperspirant … and even scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.

If Kanye’s successful, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty line and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner‘s massively popular Kylie Cosmetics … including Khloe‘s Koko Kollection.

It ought to be noted … Kanye’s tried to go this route before. Back in 2017, that he filed similar docs to lock up the rights to DONDA brand cosmetics — named after his mother — nonetheless it never really got going.