Kanye West launches college fund for George Floyd’s daughter, donates $2 million to other charities

A consultant for West, 42, confirmed to Fox News that the rapper has established a college fund for the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, Giana. Floyd was one of many African-American residents whose latest deaths have sparked the protests.

Floyd died whereas in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., when Derek Chauvin, a police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for practically minutes whereas he gasped for air and pleaded for his life.

West’s reps additionally confirmed to Variety that he has donated $2 million to numerous charities related to Floyd, in addition to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor — additionally African-American residents which have died in incidents assumed to be racially-motivated.

Additionally, the rapper has pledged to pay authorized prices for the households of Arbery and Taylor and can make monetary contributions to Black-owned companies in his hometown of Chicago.

USA Today reporter Grace Hauck also tweeted on Thursday that West was noticed at a “Justice for George Floyd/CPD out of CPS” rally in Chicago after he spoke with organizers of the occasion.

Protests in favor of the Black Lives Matter motion have unfold throughout the globe since Floyd’s May 25 loss of life.

