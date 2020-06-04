Kanye West & Kourtney Kardashian Make BIG Donations After Days Of Silence

Members of the Kardashian crew are doing what they could to support the Black Lives Matter movement — not forgetting, the categories of recent police killing victims.

According to TMZ, Kanye West (a key member of the Kardashian crew, like it or not) donated a total of $2 million to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, and setup a 529 college savings fund to completely cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The rap titan also made another donation to cover the legal charges for the Arbery and Taylor families. On top of the, Kanye reportedly plans to donate to a few black-owned organizations in his native Chicago and nationwide that have been suffering from the civil unrest in the united states.

Well, it took several days but this really is one heck of a statement!

Related: Kim Kardashian Offers To Cover Medical Bills For Kentucky Protester

But he’s maybe not the only one in the KUWTK-verse finally upgrading. Kourtney Kardashian just announced that her business, Poosh, will be making donations to the NAACP and The Bail Project in reaction to the senseless police killing of Floyd.

In a message shared on Kourt’s IG page, the 41-year-old said she’s pledging to help keep fighting against racism until “racism and inequity cease to become a trending topic.” She wrote:

“As the founder of @poosh, I think it’s important to make a pledge that lasts beyond today. We pledge to continue the conversation when racism and inequity cease to be a trending topic… We pledge to do the work required, not just in this moment but in the future, to keep ourselves educated, to keep the doors open for safe and honest dialogue, even if it’s uncomfortable. And we pledge to share this information with you, our community.”

The reality star continued to say she’s donating to organizations she believes are focused on creating a more equal society for all people.

Related: Kim & Kanye Are Still ‘On Different Pages’ During Quarantine!

She added:

“Poosh will also be making donations to the NAACP and the The Bail Project, two organizations that are committed to creating a more equal and just society for Black men, women, and children.”

And she’s not just stopping there. Kourt said Poosh is committed to supporting black-owned businesses and promoting their products, noting:

“We are committed to highlighting black and minority-owned businesses, their products, and their stories, as well as making a conscious effort to ensure our team of collaborators and our content and imagery always reflect the diversity of our community.”

Bravo!!

What do U consider the actions Kourt and Kanye are taking, Perezcious readers?