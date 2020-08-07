Kanye West Knows His Presidential Bid Will Hurt Biden, And He Doesn’t Care!

Rapper Kanye West knows that his presidential bid will just serve to take votes far from Joe Biden, and he doesn’t care one bit!

West: Saying That Blacks Must Vote Democrat Is “A Form Of White Supremacy”

West released his presidential bid previously this year, stating that he was no longer supporting President Trump for his re-election bid, which he was “taking the red hat off.” West included that the White House “looks like one big mess to me,” in spite of being a singing advocate of the President in the current past.

However, West has actually been even more vital of Joe Biden, instead of PresidentTrump West raged about the concept that the black vote constantly required to go to the Democrats, calling it “a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.”