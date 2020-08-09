Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Return To United States Following Dominican Republic Trip To Work On Issues

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are back in the United States after their seriously essential household trip to the Dominican Republic, and it seems like possibly they have actually figured some things out?!?!

As you’ll remember, the set was with kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months down in the Caribbean island country for the much better part of the recently, apparently there to fix up after Kanye’s headline-making habits of the previous couple of weeks. And to hear experts inform it, well, it seems like things have actually absolutely begun to improve for the entire well-known fam.

On Sunday, the 43- year-old rap artist and his 39- year-old partner were found together with all 4 of the couple’s kids getting to the airport in Miami, fresh off their stay down in theDominican From what we comprehend based upon what sources are stating to People, too, it seems like their household trip is set to continue from here as stress decrease in between the world-famous mother and father:

“They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.”

So on to Colorado it is, where Kimye will probably continue to …