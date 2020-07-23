Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Insiders Claim ‘Both Sides Feel The Marriage Is Over’

It seems almost inevitable at this point that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won’t be able to weather the proverbial storm blowing non-stop around them.

As we reported on Wednesday, the 43-year-old rapper claimed on Twitter that he’s been considering a divorce from Kardashian for more than a year now, even going so far as to call her a white supremacist. Follow-up sources shed further light on the contentious couple’s inner workings, and while none of it sounded positive at all, divorce was certainly a common theme.

That was until new talk came out claiming in no way was Kim “planning” to divorce her husband “right now.”

But now, more insiders close to the famous couple and their extended reality TV-based family are coming forward, and the reports continue to be much of the same: this couple appears to be headed straight for splitsville.

One source spoke to People about the problematic pair, confirming that divorce has “been in the process for several weeks” already. WHOA!

A second confidant explained (below):

“[Divorce discussions] have been a long time coming. There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over.”

Holy s**t!

And as if that weren’t enough, the insider went even further than that, adding this for emphasis:

“They are done, and it’s time for some real work to be done to get everyone healthy and moving forward with their lives.”

Jeez. After more than six years of marriage and four children together, it all sounds so… pessimistic.

Speaking of those four children — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 — that second source further notes how early divorce discussions have already centered on co-parenting, custody, and child care. Well, that is, right up until Yeezy went and spilled family secrets during his infamous South Carolina presidential rally last weekend.

The tea:

“[Kim and Kanye] were even attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation. But now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say. They have work to do, as parents and as a spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship. Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are.”

Here’s hoping these two can figure out some solutions fairly quickly and easily — if not for each other, then at least for their four children.

To that end, it seems like Kim has quite a few considerations to keep in mind as she moves forward, presumably without the Jesus Walks rapper. That same insider offered as much with one final thought on the apparently crumbling relationship, noting the makeup mogul’s children, businesses, personal brand, and professional work are all at risk as long as Kanye’s unsettling behavior continues:

“First and foremost, he has some needs that have to be met, urgently. There have been multiple attempts to talk to him about the situation, but right now nothing is proving successful. Then they need to move forward in terms of structuring a split that can be amicable and healthy for both of them and most of all for their four children. The Kardashian women stand by their men, but Kim is also a mother and a fierce protector of what she holds dear: her children first and foremost, but also her image and her reputation and what she’s worked for. She is not going to standby and act like what Kanye is saying and doing doesn’t matter or doesn’t have a lasting impact.”

Serious stuff…

It’s one thing to follow the divorce news here and watch two really rich people go after each other, but we can’t forget those four kids, too. Here’s hoping healthy co-parenting is front and center for everybody involved.

