Kanye West Just Said The Most Offensive Thing You Can Say About Donald Trump! 

Kanye West‘s unfortunate governmental project might not have actually put him at chances with his friend Donald Trump, however this remark just might.

The rap artist made a look on Nick Cannon‘s podcast Cannon’s Class to set the record directly on his basically unwinnable run for the presidency– and speculation he’s intentionally running a spoiler project in favor ofPresident Trump

In a clip from the program, which will be published completely on Tuesday, the previous America’s Got Talent host sympathized with Kanye over their shared questionable status.

The Yeezus artist said:

“People keep on saying, ‘I think that … you and Republicans … are in cahoots.’”

Cannon elaborated:

“They’re saying that they’re paying you to do what you’re doing, to be a distraction.”

With humor, the 43-year-old rejected:

“Bro, can’t nobody pay me. … I got more money than Trump!”

Now, to start with, no one actually believes that West is being paid off economically to run his unusual vanity project. That’s a strange analysis by Cannon.

What we have heard is he was controlled into releasing his run with attract his ego– and agitated by his buddyJared Kushner Plus, he might have rejected making money by Republicans, however …