Kanye West joins Chicago protestors rallying against racial inequality and police brutality    – Armenian News

Kanye West marched with protesters rallying against racial inequality and police brutality in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Thursday.

The rapper, 42, was seen strolling in a Justice for George Floyd/CPD out of CPS protest, the Daily Mail experiences, citing USA Today.

Kanye wore a face masks and gray sweatshirt as he joined numerous different protestors whom have banded collectively in response to the demise of Floyd, a black man who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

The Stronger rapper has stepped in after the demise sparked civil unrest throughout the nation, and has supplied to completely pay for the school tuition of Floyd’s daughter Gianna.