Kanye West Joins Chicago Black Lives Matter Protests Following More Than A Week Of Silence

Kanye West has joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Chicago.

The Jesus Is King rapper was noticed on Thursday in a darkish hoodie and his Yeezy attire whereas sporting a black face masks amid a big crowd of Chicago Public Schools college students who had been demanding CPS cancel their contract with the Chicago Police Department.

Kanye tried to stay comparatively low-key through the demonstration, however was seen exchanging supportive hugs with among the protesters.

Kanye West joins protest in Chicago @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/xO3MvBw1Kc — Trina Orlando (@TrinaOrlando) June 5, 2020

It’s fascinating to look at as the daddy of 4 hasn’t publicly shared any phrases concerning the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis resident who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes.

Statement or not, he proved actions converse louder than phrases. Hours earlier than West made an look at a protest yesterday, it was revealed he donated $2 million to the households of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Floyd, along with organising a 529 school financial savings fund to completely cowl the schooling for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. The artist-turned-fashion designer made a separate donation to cowl the authorized prices for the Arbery and Taylor households and has plans to donate to a number of black-owned companies in his hometown and all through the nation which were affected.

Wife Kim Kardashian West has been vocal about her assist of the motion, in addition to with monetary aid. In her first Instagram statement on Saturday, the fact TV star expressed her “outrage” over Floyd’s demise, writing:

“For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight I can truly taken on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.”

The aspiring lawyer continued:

“Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagues by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long.”

Her model KKW Beauty introduced on Thursday they’d be “donating across organizations focused on making change and fighting racial injustice: Black Lives Matter (@blklivesmatter), NAACP Legal Defense Fund (@naacp_ldf), National Urban League (@naturbanleague) and Color of Change (@colorofchange).”

