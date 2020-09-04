Kanye West isn’t going to be president, but his unconventional bid forges on

“Kanye West will not garner enough voters to become president. But he can garner enough voters to determine the outcome of this election,” stated Terrance Woodbury, a Democratic pollster and partner at HIT Strategies.
Any third-party prospect can posture a threat in a tight election, and strategists state that’s a lot more real when the prospect includes name acknowledgment and across the country fan base. West isn’t holding project occasions or perhaps submitting needed monetary disclosures. He’s keeping his project company under covers. And assistants are focused practically completely on getting his name onto the tally.
So far, the music magnate has actually just made the tally in 10 states, making it mathematically difficult for him to end up being the next president. But those states consist of prospective battlefields like Colorado, Iowa andMinnesota
“I think, unfortunately, he’s being used by these Republicans,” stated Quentin James, creator and president of The …