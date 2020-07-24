Kanye West is ‘threatening’ to unleash ‘Kardashian family secrets’ live on Twitter   – Armenian News

Troubled rapper Kanye West is threatening to unleash Kardashian family secrets if his wife Kim Kardashian West attempts to stage an intervention, or as he tweeted earlier this week, tries to “lock him up,” the Daily Mail reports.

According to The Sun, a source has claimed Kanye – who suffers from bipolar disorder – has allegedly told his wife that ‘if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he’ll live stream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth’.’

Kanye, 43, made a number of claims this week, alleging on Twitter that his wife Kim, 39, and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 64, had tried to get doctors to hospitalize him amid his public meltdown.

The source claimed: “He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are ‘out to get him,” adding: “He’s warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there.”

There’s a lot that isn’t on the reality show – feuds, secret celebrity hook ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family.’

The source concludes: “But Kim’s only concern at this stage is getting Kanye help and protecting their children. She’s very worried.”

Kim broke her silence on Kanye’s Twitter meltdown yesterday, saying “his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

Kanye also claimed on Twitter that he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and compared his life to the horror movie Get Out.