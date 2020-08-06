Kanye West Indicates That His Spoiler Campaign Is Indeed Designed To Hurt Biden

In a special interview, the billionaire rap artist states he’s “walking for president” as GOP operatives work to get him on state tallies.

A mid various reports that Republican and Trump- connected political operatives are attempting to get Kanye West onto different state tallies for November’s governmental election, the billionaire rap super star showed, in an interview by text today, that he remained in reality going to siphon votes from the presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

Asked about that straight, West stated that instead of running for president, he was “walking,” rapidly including that he was “walking . . . to win.”

When it was mentioned that he really can’t win in 2020– that he will not be on sufficient tallies to yield 270 electoral votes, which a write-in campaign isn’t possible– and therefore was acting as a spoiler, West responded: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

West rebuffed different efforts to clarify who was driving his tally gain access to or technique and whether it’s being collaborated by or with Republican- connected authorities. He does, nevertheless, appear to have a continuing relationship with the Trump WhiteHouse West states that he’s “designing a school within the next month” which “I’m meeting with Betsy DeVos about the post-Covid curriculum.” (The Secretary of Education’s press workplace had not reacted to an ask for remark by the time we released.)

“I like Kanye very much,” President Trump told…