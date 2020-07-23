Kanye West Has Team & Friends By His Side ‘Working To Get Him The Help He Needs’

As the world watches Kanye West’s unfortunate episode, his erratic behavior has been met with feelings of concern and helplessness.

His wife Kim Kardashian West is reportedly trying to help the artist get medical treatment, but her own statement on Wednesday implied he wasn’t receptive to it. After days of witnessing his Twitter tirades against Kim and momager Kris Jenner, it seems the KarJenner clan aren’t in the best position to provide support right now.

Luckily, they’re not the only ones looking out for the 43-year-old. He’s had a stream of visitors checking in with him at his Wyoming ranch, including Dave Chappelle, Dame Dash, and longtime pals Don “Don C” Crawley and John Monopoly. According to a source for People, West’s friends, along with his manager Bu Thiam, have also been attempting to get the Yeezy founder the medical attention he needs.

The insider shared:

“They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action. They are working to get him the help he needs. He’s been seen by a doctor. He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time.”

The source added:

“Those close to him are concerned, and this is everyone’s top priority to make sure that he’s safe and getting the help he needs.”

In the meantime, the artist has been “working on his album at this time with music creatives in Cody,” and will likely have another evaluation from an expert on Wednesday, according to the source.

We’re glad Kanye has such a tight support system — we hope he gets the help he needs.