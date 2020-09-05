Kanye West files to appear on Kentucky, Mississippi ballots – Armenian News

Kayne West on Friday submitted to appear on Kentucky’s tally as an independent governmental prospect, The Hill reports, pointing out the secretary of state’s workplace.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams on Friday tweeted a picture of West’s application, and later on tweeted that his personnel is “diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 petition signatures, to determine whether Mr. West has qualified to appear.”

West on Friday likewise submitted documents to get on Mississippi’s tally, according to Secretary of State Michael Watson, who will consult withGov Tate Reeves (R) and Attorney General Lynn Fitch on Tuesday to guideline on West’s certifications, regional CBS affiliate WJTV reported.