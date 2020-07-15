Kanye West Drops Out Of Presidential Race 10 Days After Announcing Bid: REPORT

Kanye West for President 2020 is OVER!

A new report claims the Yeezus rapper’s campaign has been officially suspended, just 10 days after he shocked the nation with a last-minute presidential bid announcement on July 4. If you’re surprised by this turn of events, please enlighten us because we certainly aren’t!

Adviser Steve Kramer — who was hired to get West on the ballot by gathering enough signatures in Florida and South Carolina — claims Kim Kardashian West‘s husband is done chasing the White House, telling New York Magazine‘s “The Intelligencer,” on Tuesday:

“He’s out.”

Kramer claimed there was “overwhelming support” to give the 43-year-old musician a fighting chance in this race. However, the late announcement did not give his team enough time to get the necessary signatures in order to file with the Federal Election Commission to appear on any state ballot. Apart from that, his platform seemingly went dark after that absolutely WILD Forbes interview where ‘Ye detailed his future plans as POTUS.

ICYMI, West claimed he was running under the “Birthday Party” with relatively obscure Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball as his running mate. He explained the new WH organizational structure would be modeled after the fictional nation of Wakanda, featured in Marvel‘s Black Panther movie, and he also let everyone know he would no longer be rocking the red MAGA hat. The father of four added he does not support Donald Trump anymore, either.

So much for all of that! And good riddance, honestly!

As for his feelings about working on the short-lived campaign, Kramer told the outlet:

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

That being said, there’s a reason why not just anybody should be contemplating the highest office in our country. Especially not washed up reality TV stars of any kind! Looking at you, 45.

In all seriousness, many would agree this decision is for the best. Prior to dropping out, sources close to the Jesus Is King artist feared his mental health was slipping and told TMZ they believed he was in the midst of a very serious bipolar episode. Kanye himself has not directly commented on the news, but we anticipate a Twitter rant about it any day now.

We hope this is the turning point to better and healthier times for him moving forward!