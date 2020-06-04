Kanye West donates $2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

The donation includes funding for legal fees for Arbery and Taylor’s families, along side black-owned organizations in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities.

West’s representative said he established a 529 education want to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd.

West’s donation comes in the wake of mass protests across the country following a deaths. Many voices in entertainment are calling for an end to systematic racism, police brutality and action from political leadership.

Three of the Minneapolis Police officers arrested in Floyd’s death make their first court appearance Thursday afternoon, as the Floyd family holds the first of several in the offing memorial services.