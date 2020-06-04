Kanye West donates $2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

The donation includes funding for legal fees for Arbery and Taylor’s families, along side black-owned organizations in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities.
West’s representative said he established a 529 education want to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd.
West’s donation comes in the wake of mass protests across the country following a deaths. Many voices in entertainment are calling for an end to systematic racism, police brutality and action from political leadership.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd to the ground by his neck for not quite 9 minutes, was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with a far more serious count of second-degree murder.
Taylor was an EMT who was shot at least eight times in March when three officers entered her Kentucky apartment by force. The FBI has opened an investigation in to her death.