Kanye West Donates $2 Mil to Arbery, Taylor, Floyd Families

Kanye West‘s giving an enormous assist to the families and legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd … and helping in alternative methods too.

The rapper’s donated $2 million, up to now, to the reason and create a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He’s also made a different donation to cover the legal charges for the Arbery and Taylor families.

Along with that, Kanye’s donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide that have been in crisis and impacted by the unrest in the U.S.

As you understand … widespread protests and riots have broken out since Floyd was killed in police custody on May 25. The demonstrations certainly are a demand for an end to systematic racism and police brutality … which the killings of Arbery and Taylor are also prime examples.

Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia in February after being chased by 3 men who allegedly believed he fit the description of a burglary suspect in the area.