Kanye West Does Cute Dance With Daughter North While Kim Kardashian Watches & Laughs Alongside! (Video)

Kanye West is living it up with daughter North West and partner Kim Kardashian West in what seem seriously much better times compared to the last couple of weeks!

The 43- year-old rap artist required to Twitter on Friday night to share a cute video revealing him and North burglarizing a dance while strolling along with a golf cart in which Kim was riding, and assisting to movie the entire thing decrease.

As you can see (listed below), Yeezy and his earliest daughter get their groove on to Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers, just up till Kanye busts an entire brand-new set of relocations that suffices to make Kim K actually LOL and respond:

Ha! Love it!

Of course, this enjoyable household minute follows up what has actually been a turbulent time, to state the least, for Yeezy and his household.

The Chicago native and music manufacturer is still in the running for President, and while his project has actually taken a couple of hits over the previous couple of weeks, he appears to still be taking it seriously. Now, those around him are hesitant about whether he just isn’t being utilized by Donald Trump‘s project re-election group to siphon off votes from Joe Biden, however that’s an entire various story with numerous layers and its own set …