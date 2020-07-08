Kanye West Details His Run For President In Absolutely WILD Interview – Claims He Had COVID-19, Admits He’s Done Supporting Trump, & MORE

Kanye West announced he’s running with regard to President in 2020 on July 4. Now, he’s using to Forbes (you know, typically the mag they have drama along with regularly) to be able to detail his / her plan… as well as the interview will be nothing in short supply of WILD.

Related: Kanye’s Yeezy Got $2 Million+ In Federal Pandemic Aid!! WTF?!

Editor Randall Lane took typically the hours-long phone, where the artist detailed crazy things like he’s never identified, he developed coronavirus inside February, plus he’s entirely ok with depriving them of Black ballots from the Democratic nominee. While there’s a great deal to digest in only that one word, the Yeezy designer continued and on together with his plan. Ch-h-check out an in depth breakdown from the interview (below)!

Slogan, Party, Running Mate

Kanye’s campaign motto is simply, “YES!” and his working mate will be Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball. And he’s running underneath the Birthday Party, “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

He says:

“I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t there.”

On deciding to perform, the Jesus Is King artist described:

“It’s once i was being provided the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awards at MTV. I remember staying at our mom’s house, my mother-in-law, due to the fact my house had been worked on, the lady calls myself ‘son’ and am call the woman ‘mom,’ I used to be in the bathtub thinking, I actually write rhyme slaying in the bathtub. It struck me to express, ‘you’re gonna run with regard to president’ and am started having a laugh hysterically, I used to be like this is the greatest, I’m gonna go out right now there and they’re going to consider I’m doing these tunes and do this particular for enjoyment, how rigged awards displays are, after which say I’m president. And I just chuckled in the bathtub, I don’t know with regard to how long, yet that’s as soon as it struck me.”

Kanye went on:

“God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time. You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy. Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians—you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don’t have any money in your account. It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy, it’s a whole ‘notha level now. N-O-T-H-A.”

Right, right…

MAGA No More

The interviewer shows Kanye Would still be supporting Donald Trump until a few weeks ago. We know, cray. He states:

“A few weeks after he ended two separate text chains with me with the message ‘Trump 2020’ and a fist raised high, he insists he’s lost confidence in the president.”

The performer then continued to explain (vaguely, mind you) why he’s very much not on board along with POTUS:

“It looks like 1 big clutter to me. I actually don’t like this I captured wind he hid within the bunker… I’m not necessarily saying Trump’s in my approach, he may be part of my approach. And Joe Biden? Like come on guy, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West will be specific. America needs special people that guide. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not necessarily special.”

He continued:

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

And on his FATTUCCHIERA hat second, Kanye discussed:

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Uhhhh, EXACTLY WHAT?

Anti-Vax & The Coronavirus

West also shockingly revealed this individual contracted typically the coronavirus at the end of February, yet that didn’t influence his / her decision to perform:

“Chills, banging in the mattress, taking warm showers, taking a look at videos informing me just what I’m intended to to get over the top of it. I remember a person had informed me Drake experienced the coronavirus and our response has been Drake can’t be sicker than myself!” (laughs)

On locating a cure with regard to COVID-19, this individual said:

“We pray. We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

On vaccines for your virus which has killed thousands of people, West preached:

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”

What the actual f**k?!

Down With Democrats

‘Ye claimed Dems have confronted him…

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platform by Democrats. And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.”

Oye.

Ending Police Brutality

“One of our to-do listings is to ending police violence. The authorities are individuals too. To end laws and regulations that don’t make sense. Like, in the George Floyd circumstance, there was the Black man that attended jail also it was his / her first time on the pressure. So when it’s your best day around the force plus it’s your current training time, and this SMAT accredited policeman with 18 violations currently starts submitting out, will you jump in front side of that particular person and find yourself without a job that exact same day? Especially in this environment when 40,000 individuals lost their own jobs? This man has been put in a posture where—and likewise he most likely didn’t recognize that the police officer was going to get it that much, he most likely was thus scared, inside shock, petrified, like a lot of Black individuals. I’m are actually Black individuals who would talk openly such as this.”

Biden

“A lot of periods just like politics parties they will feel just about all Blacks need to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, mentioned if you don’t vote for myself, then you aren’t Black. Well, act like all of us didn’t notice that? We act like all of us didn’t notice that guy say that? That man stated that. It’s the rap. We gonna stroll, all the individuals. Jay-Z mentioned it very best. For one other candidates, I simply gracefully advise y’all bows out—Trump and Biden, gracefully bows out. It’s God’s region, we are carrying out everything operating to God, nobody yet God forget about. I am operating of our Lord and deliverer, Jesus Christ, and I place everything I actually get on the queue to assist God.”

Make Wakanda The Reality

“A lot of Africans do not like film production company [Black Panther] plus representation regarding themselves in…Wakanda. But I’m going to use the construction of Wakanda right now due to the fact it’s the most effective explanation regarding what the design team is going to seem like in the White House…That is a good idea: you have Kanye West, one of the most effective humans—I’m not necessarily saying the most since you got lots of alien stage superpowers plus it’s just collectively that individuals can established it free of charge. Let’s make contact with Wakanda… similar to the movie inside Wakanda once the king attended visit that will lead man of science to have the sneakers wrap close to her sneakers. Just the number of innovation that could happen, the number of innovation inside medicine—like large pharma—we are likely to work, improve, together. This is not going to become some Nipsey Hussle getting murdered, they’re doing a skin flick, we have a lot of soldiers that will die for the freedom, the freedom details, that there is relief from AIDS on the market, there is getting a mix of large pharma plus holistic.”

Ok then…

China

“When I actually become president—let me have promises—the NBA will start all the way support from Nigeria to Nanchang and the globe will see the highest athletes perform. The globe will go through the change in their own element. The money will be gonna keep coming back. I love China. I love China. It’s not necessarily China’s problem that illness. It’s not necessarily the Chinese people’s problem. They’re God’s people likewise. I love China. It altered our life. It changed my perspective, that gave me this kind of wide viewpoint. My mother as an English professor educated English inside China once i was in fifth grade.”

Taxes

“I haven’t done enough research on that yet. I will research that with the strongest experts that serve God and come back with the best solution. And that will be my answer for anything that I haven’t researched. I have the earplug in and I’m going to use that earplug.”

Pro-Life

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible.”

On Being New To Politics

“I have to say with all humility that as a man, I don’t have all of the pieces in the puzzle. As I speak to you for what a political campaign—a political walk, as I told you, because I’m not running, I’m walking. I’m not running, we the people are walking. We’re not running anymore, we’re not running, we’re not excited—we are energized, Someone can say, ‘Hey, I got a brand new car for you, it’s across the street and you get so excited you run across the street and get hit by a car trying to run to your new car. That’s how they control the Black community, through emotions, they get us excited, we’re so excited, but then for 400 years the change doesn’t truly happen.”

HOLY S**TBALLS, Batman. Are all of us living in some type of Twilight Zone?!

Have you used ALL THAT FOUND IN, Perezcious viewers?! SOUND AWAY FROM (seriously we must know your current thoughts) concerning all of this in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & YouTube]